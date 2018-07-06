English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pitted Against Strong Anti-Incumbency, CM Shivraj Goes for ‘Social Justice’ by Offering Cheap Electricity
The CM has also introduced a “Saral Bijli Bill” scheme to facilitate the underprivileged households, while the “Mukhyamantri Baqaaya Bijlee Bill Maafi Yojana” seeks to waive off old power dues of the under-privileged customers.
File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: Pitted against strong anti-incumbency sentiments while seeking a fourth successive term, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a scheme under which the registered labourers and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families would be offered electricity supply at a flat rate of Rs 200 per month.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
