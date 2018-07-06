Pitted Against Strong Anti-Incumbency, CM Shivraj Goes for ‘Social Justice’ by Offering Cheap Electricity

Pitted against strong anti-incumbency sentiments while seeking a fourth successive term, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a scheme under which the registered labourers and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families would be offered electricity supply at a flat rate of Rs 200 per month.The CM has also introduced a “Saral Bijli Bill” scheme to facilitate the underprivileged households, while the “Mukhyamantri Baqaaya Bijlee Bill Maafi Yojana” seeks to waive off old power dues of the under-privileged customers.The Shivraj dispensation has been targeted by the opposition over higher power tariffs.In a recent meeting, the state cabinet headed by CM Chouhan had approved the “Bijli Bill Mafi Yojana” 2018 which is expected to benefit about 77 lakh consumers with the state exchequer incurring a loss of Rs 1,836 croreThe surcharge and 50% dues are to be borne by the power distribution company while the remaining 50% would be borne by the MP government under the scheme.Meanwhile labourers listed under the unorganised sector, with land holdings of less than 2.5 acres and no government job, in Madhya Pradesh will get power supply at a subsidised flat rate of Rs 200 per month.The power connection as part of the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana shall be offered free of cost to the beneficiaries. The scheme is expected to benefit 88 lakh families in the state.A new and unique revolution is taking place in the state for poor’s welfare and to give them justice, which is being witnessed by the entire country, said Chouhan while announcing the scheme on Tuesday.Criticising the schemes, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee head Kamal Nath called the power schemes as ‘electoral lollypop.’“The government which harassed the poor for 14 years on power theft is now waiving off power bills,” he said.