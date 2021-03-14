Piyush Goyal Hails 'Historic' Milestone of World's Largest Chenab Rail Bridge Arch Completion

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday hailed the ‘historic moment’ as the arch bottom of the world’s highest bridge on the River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district was completed.

In a tweet, Goyal said, “In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab Bridge at night has been completed today. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge.”

Goyal in a tweet last month had said the “engineering marvel” is on track to reach the closure position. “Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge,” he said. The bridge will likely be completed by March this year.

The 1.3-km-long bridge will soar at a height of 359 metres above the Chenab river bed. Noted to be world’s highest bridge, the bridge will be 30 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Over 1,300 workers and 300 engineers are engaged in the construction of the bridge that began in 2004.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore the bridge is said to be a crucial link in the 111 km stretch between Katra and Banihal under the flagship Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project. The structure is aimed to provide direct connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.