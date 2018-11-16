English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Piyush Goyal ‘Heckled’ by Railway Employees in Lucknow After Accusing Union of Misguiding Them
In his address to the railway employees, Goyal said the Union of the Railway Employees was misguiding them and was leading the youth on the wrong path.
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Railway minister Piyush Goyal was reportedly heckled by agitated railway employees at a function in Lucknow on Friday evening.
Goyal was speaking at the 70th AGM of Northern Railway Men’s Union. In his address to the railway employees, Goyal said the Union of the Railway Employees was misguiding them and was leading the youth on the wrong path.
This statement apparently did not go down well with the railway employees and they started sloganeering. The situation went out of control as a flower pot was hurled towards the railway minister.
The police tried to pacify the agitating employees but they were outnumbered. Goyal was forced to leave the venue and reportedly suffered minor injuries. A security personnel was also injured in the scuffle.
As the minister’s cavalcade started to leave, the protesting employees tried to stop it. They also reportedly smashed windows of some the cars of the cavalcade.
Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal's office has denied that any such attack happened.
Goyal was speaking at the 70th AGM of Northern Railway Men’s Union. In his address to the railway employees, Goyal said the Union of the Railway Employees was misguiding them and was leading the youth on the wrong path.
This statement apparently did not go down well with the railway employees and they started sloganeering. The situation went out of control as a flower pot was hurled towards the railway minister.
The police tried to pacify the agitating employees but they were outnumbered. Goyal was forced to leave the venue and reportedly suffered minor injuries. A security personnel was also injured in the scuffle.
As the minister’s cavalcade started to leave, the protesting employees tried to stop it. They also reportedly smashed windows of some the cars of the cavalcade.
Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal's office has denied that any such attack happened.
Certain incorrect news reports have appeared regarding Railway Minister's speech at today's event of Northern Railway Men's Union in Lucknow. It is to clarify that there was no attack on Shri Piyush Goyal or his car and nobody was injured.— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) November 16, 2018
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Gets Cosy With Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at a Party; Photo Goes Viral
- Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20
- PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
- India Gets Olympic Warning After Kosovo Boxer Denied Visa
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...