Piyush Goyal ‘Heckled’ by Railway Employees in Lucknow After Accusing Union of Misguiding Them

In his address to the railway employees, Goyal said the Union of the Railway Employees was misguiding them and was leading the youth on the wrong path.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 16, 2018, 9:48 PM IST
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Image: PTI)
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Railway minister Piyush Goyal was reportedly heckled by agitated railway employees at a function in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Goyal was speaking at the 70th AGM of Northern Railway Men’s Union. In his address to the railway employees, Goyal said the Union of the Railway Employees was misguiding them and was leading the youth on the wrong path.

This statement apparently did not go down well with the railway employees and they started sloganeering. The situation went out of control as a flower pot was hurled towards the railway minister.

The police tried to pacify the agitating employees but they were outnumbered. Goyal was forced to leave the venue and reportedly suffered minor injuries. A security personnel was also injured in the scuffle.

As the minister’s cavalcade started to leave, the protesting employees tried to stop it. They also reportedly smashed windows of some the cars of the cavalcade.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal's office has denied that any such attack happened.



| Edited by: Sana Fazili
