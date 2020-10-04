INDIA

Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata's East West Metro Corridor

Photo of the station shared in a video on Twitter by Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal also said the entire stretch of the corridor, connecting Sector V and Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed by December 2021.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station ofKolkata's East West Metro corridor, and flagged off the firsttrain from there to Salt Lake Sector-V. Goyal also said the entire stretch of the corridor, connecting Sector-V and Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed by December 2021.

"I am told that by the end of next year, the entire East West Corridor project of 16.55 km is expected to be completed; hopefully with no further hiccups coming up due to the Covid pandemic," he said while inaugurating the extension of the line till Phoolbagan Station through the virtual mode. Goyal said the project, which has suffered delays owing to several issues, has been fast-tracked since 2015because of the personal intervention and monitoring by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

