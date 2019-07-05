Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Lauds Network18’s 'Mission Paani' Initiative for Water Conservation

New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday hailed Network18’s ‘Mission Paani’, a pan-India campaign to spread awareness on water conservation.

Goyal said the railway ministry is conscious of its responsibilities towards water conservation and is taking measures for the same.

“We noticed that large water bottles for shorter train rides get wasted. We are now looking at usage of smaller bottles of packaged drinking water,” Goyal said while speaking to CNN-News18 after the Union Budget.

When asked about the idea of rainwater harvesting systems at railway stations, Goyal said although no such proposal has been made so far, the government will take it into account.

Talking about other measures being employed for the judicious usage of water in the railways, Goyal said manual cleaning of rail coaches requires a lot of water and this method will be replaced by high-speed jet sprays.

Network18 on July 1 had launched ‘Mission Paani’ to create awareness on water conservation. The Network18 campaign aims to create awareness about the urgent need to conserve water, along with informing people about the dangerous pace at which the country is losing its life-saving resource.