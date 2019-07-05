Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Lauds Network18’s 'Mission Paani' Initiative for Water Conservation
Goyal said manual cleaning of rail coaches requires a lot of water and this method will be replaced by high-speed jet sprays in order to judiciously use water.
File photo of Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday hailed Network18’s ‘Mission Paani’, a pan-India campaign to spread awareness on water conservation.
Goyal said the railway ministry is conscious of its responsibilities towards water conservation and is taking measures for the same.
“We noticed that large water bottles for shorter train rides get wasted. We are now looking at usage of smaller bottles of packaged drinking water,” Goyal said while speaking to CNN-News18 after the Union Budget.
When asked about the idea of rainwater harvesting systems at railway stations, Goyal said although no such proposal has been made so far, the government will take it into account.
Talking about other measures being employed for the judicious usage of water in the railways, Goyal said manual cleaning of rail coaches requires a lot of water and this method will be replaced by high-speed jet sprays.
Network18 on July 1 had launched ‘Mission Paani’ to create awareness on water conservation. The Network18 campaign aims to create awareness about the urgent need to conserve water, along with informing people about the dangerous pace at which the country is losing its life-saving resource.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: In-form Rohit Chases Tendulkar's Record of Most Runs in World Cup
- After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s