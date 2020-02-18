Piyush Goyal Slams Telangana Govt's Move to Pass Anti-CAA Resolution, Says Issue Should Not Be Politicised
The attack comes a day after the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to pass a resolution in the assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
Hyderabad: Slamming the move to adopt an anti-CAA resolution in the Telangana Assmebly, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the issue should not be politicised on "petty political grounds" and asked the state government to drop it. The attack comes a day after the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to pass a resolution in the assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), urging the Centre to repeal last year's changes in the law.
"...in a federal structure, the states have to implement the national laws and I would urge the the government of Telangana not to politicise this issue on petty political or appeasement grounds," the Railway Minister told reporters here. He said that the state government should withdraw its decision to table the resolution.
The Union Minister said he felt happy when Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao, son of Chandrasekhar Rao, recently spoke at an event in Delhi about the Centre and the state working together. "But, here, a baseless proposal was passed in the Cabinet on February 16. I would like the state government to withdraw it," he said.
The Cabinet meet felt that the CAA would lead to discrimination on the basis of religion in grant of citizenship and jeopardise secularism envisaged in the Constitution. Earlier, Goyal launched various development initiatives at the Secunderabad railway station here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet Fred, the Mini Service Horse, Who Travelled First Class to California
- IndiGo Offering Discounted Tickets at Just Rs 3,499 for International Flights
- UK is Investing Billions in Supercomputers, For Weather, Storm Prediction, AI And More
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2020: iPhone XS at Rs 54,999, Pixel 3a at Rs 27,999
- As Airtel, Vodafone Bite the Bullet on AGR Payments, Brokerages Raise Red Flag