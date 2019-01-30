English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Piyush Goyal to Present Interim Budget 2019-20 on February 1
There were confusion in political circle that the government may deviate from the practice of presenting interim Budget and come up with full Budget ahead of the general elections.
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Keeping up with the tradition, the Narendra Modi-led government ahead of the general election will present an interim Budget on February 1, which is widely expected to contain certain sops for farmers and middle class.
The last Budget of the present NDA government is likely to be presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha.
Confusion was created after the commerce ministry on Wednesday in a whatsapp message to media said: "do not refer Budget 2019-20 as interim Budget, it is officially referred as general Budget 2019-20".
However, the Finance Ministry later clarified that the Budget will be called interim Budget 2019-20.
There were confusion in political circle that the government may deviate from the practice of presenting interim Budget and come up with full Budget ahead of the general elections.
To this principal opposition party Congress had said it will strongly oppose both inside and outside Parliament the presentation of a "full budget" by the BJP-led NDA government as it has "no electoral legitimacy" and the step will go against set precedents and Parliamentary traditions.
Last week, Railway Minister Goyal was given additional charge of the Finance Ministry as Arun Jaitley has gone to the US for treatment.
Jaitley as the Finance Minister has presented five Budgets.
As per practice, a Vote-on-Account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget presented by the new government.
While P Chidambaram had presented the previous UPA government's Vote-on-Account in February 2014, Jaitley presented a full budget in July that year. Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The last Budget of the present NDA government is likely to be presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha.
Confusion was created after the commerce ministry on Wednesday in a whatsapp message to media said: "do not refer Budget 2019-20 as interim Budget, it is officially referred as general Budget 2019-20".
However, the Finance Ministry later clarified that the Budget will be called interim Budget 2019-20.
There were confusion in political circle that the government may deviate from the practice of presenting interim Budget and come up with full Budget ahead of the general elections.
To this principal opposition party Congress had said it will strongly oppose both inside and outside Parliament the presentation of a "full budget" by the BJP-led NDA government as it has "no electoral legitimacy" and the step will go against set precedents and Parliamentary traditions.
Last week, Railway Minister Goyal was given additional charge of the Finance Ministry as Arun Jaitley has gone to the US for treatment.
Jaitley as the Finance Minister has presented five Budgets.
As per practice, a Vote-on-Account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget presented by the new government.
While P Chidambaram had presented the previous UPA government's Vote-on-Account in February 2014, Jaitley presented a full budget in July that year. Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shamita Shetty Verbally Abused, Driver Roughed Up In a Road Rage Incident in Thane
- Priyanka Chopra Appears on The Ellen Show in a Glamorous Cocktail Dress
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh
- No one Knows Why Two-Time National Award Winning Director's Film on Kashmir is Stalled from Release
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results