English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Piyush Goyal to Receive Carnot Prize for Power Reforms, Rural Electrification
The award recognises Goyal's tenure as minister of power in which he is credited to have "reformed" the electricity sector and extended access to electricity to 18,000 villages, as documented by the International Energy Agency.
File photo of Piyush Goyal.
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will receive the Carnot prize for his contribution towards sustainable energy solutions, with a team from University of Pennsylvania coming here to felicitate him on January 30.
The former power minister, who was to be awarded the prize by the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design in October last year, had to skip the event because of the Amritsar tragedy in which over 60 people died after being mowed down by a train.
The award recognises Goyal's tenure as minister of power in which he is credited to have "reformed" the electricity sector and extended access to electricity to 18,000 villages, as documented by the International Energy Agency.
"Now as Minister of Coal and Railways, the Minster is courageously confronting the complexity of ending energy poverty while transitioning to clean energy," the president of the centre said in his message.
"His work challenges all of us to consider what values justify the slow rate of U.S. transition to clean energy. We live in a world of common but differentiated responsibilities as we work to mitigate the energy system's impacts on the climate commons," the message added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The former power minister, who was to be awarded the prize by the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design in October last year, had to skip the event because of the Amritsar tragedy in which over 60 people died after being mowed down by a train.
The award recognises Goyal's tenure as minister of power in which he is credited to have "reformed" the electricity sector and extended access to electricity to 18,000 villages, as documented by the International Energy Agency.
"Now as Minister of Coal and Railways, the Minster is courageously confronting the complexity of ending energy poverty while transitioning to clean energy," the president of the centre said in his message.
"His work challenges all of us to consider what values justify the slow rate of U.S. transition to clean energy. We live in a world of common but differentiated responsibilities as we work to mitigate the energy system's impacts on the climate commons," the message added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations
- Four More Shots Please! Review: A Mess that Struggles to Find its Central Theme
- 'Goooal!': Brazil Mother Narrates Games for Blind Son
- India vs New Zealand: Mandhana, Raj Guide India to Series-Clinching Win
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results