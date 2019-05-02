Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Placement Scam Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested for Duping Over 5,000 People

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they were running a fake placement agency called 'K.F.H.I.S' from last nine months and had cheated more than 5,000 persons.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Placement Scam Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested for Duping Over 5,000 People
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating over 5,000 candidates on the pretext of getting them jobs in multinational companies through a fake placement agency run by them in Shahdara, police said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Honey Rastogi (26) and Naresh Garg (34), were arrested from Vishwas Nagar, they said.

On April 29, a complaint was received regarding a fake placement agency running in Shastri Gali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

They used to cheat candidates on the pretext of getting them jobs in MNCs like Jio, Tata, Mahindra, Amul, Meghna Yadav, he said.

During interrogation, Rastogi and Garg admitted that they were running a fake placement agency called 'K.F.H.I.S' from last nine months and had cheated more than 5,000 persons, she said.

They posted various job offers like supervision, driver, marketing over OLX job portal. When a candidate used to contact them, they would provide them a fake appointment letter and took Rs 2,350 each. Later, they used to send the candidates from different cities like Agra, Lucknow, Jaipur to a fake address, the DCP said.

The accused repeatedly changed their offices after two-three months, she said.

One laptop, six mobile phones, five new SIM cards, two stamps, fake call letters, six booklet of receipt, one booklet of appointment letter and more than 1,000 resumes of candidates were found during search, police said
