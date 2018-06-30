Plan to Install Laxman Statue Outside Lucknow's Historic Mosque Triggers Row, Clerics Unhappy

Lucknow Nagar Nigam has decided to install a grand statue of Lord Laxman outside Teele Wali Masjid in the city, a move that may trigger another controversy in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. The Islamic clerics believe that the statue would hinder congregational prayers outside the mosque.The mosque was earlier in news after BJP stalwart Lal Ji Tandon’s book Ankaha Lucknow claimed that the centuries-old Teele Wali Masjid was actually ‘Laxman ka Teela’.However, the area falls under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Lucknow Nagar Nigam would need an approval to install the statue. The municipal authorities are also facing an opposition from Muslim clerics, saying the people won’t be able to offer prayers in the vicinity of a statue.“During Eid and other important occasions, lakhs of Muslims offer prayers outside the mosque. But when a statue is installed, they won’t be able to offer namaz as in Islam we cannot offer namaz in front of a statue,” said Maulana Fazl-e-Mannan of Teele Wali Masjid.He said that similar proposals were made in 1993-94, but were not implemented owing to the opposition. The Maulana also said that they would reach out to higher authorities and “humbly request” them to reconsider the decision.Speaking to News18, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “In our working committee, it was proposed that a grand statue of Lord Laxman be installed in the city. However, the exact location is not yet finalised. Keeping in mind our ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’, we respect the sentiments of everyone and if anyone has problems, we will reconsider it.”On the other hand, the BJP said that the statue would give out a “good message”.“The proposal for the statue will give out a good message as Laxman has been the identity of Lucknow,” said BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla.