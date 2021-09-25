Plan to Install More CCTVs, Security Up Outside Delhi Jails: National Capital in Fear After Rohini Court Shootout

In the aftermath of the Rohini court shooting on Friday which claimed the life of jailed gangster Jitender Gogi, a plea has been filed in the supreme court to beef up CCTV coverage, ensure the virtual presence of criminals in lower courts.

Gogi who was earlier this year found operating freely from behind the bars was shot dead by rivals while being presented at the court. The firing also killed three others and left a few injured.

According to Delhi police sources, Sunil Maan and Jitender Mann Gogi were scheduled to appear before Special Judge Gagandeep Singh in Room no 207 in Rohini Court. Both members of the ‘Tillu’ gang were associates and were slated to appear before the judge for offenses under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code in Delhi. A team of the special cell was also detailed near the hearing with weapons.

At about 1.15 PM, when Gogi was produced in the court, two boys, later identified as Rahul and Moris, entered the premises dressed as lawyers and opened fire in the courtroom.

The special cell forces responded to the shooting and eight rounds of firing. Both Rahul and Moris were killed on the spot. Gogi was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Both the assailants were wanted by the police. Rahul, belonging to Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh was wanted in the murder of gangster Bharat Solanki alias Yovin, a member of the Gogi gang. Moris was wanted by the police in the Gullar Pradhan murder case at Bahadurgarh.

However, this is not the first time that a firing in and around a Delhi court premises has claimed lives as such occurrences have been reported earlier as well from the national capital. From Dwarka, Patiala to Karkardooma, Delhi has witnessed various courthouse killings. The indiscriminate firing insides courtroom premises over the years has not only instilled fear and panic among the spectators but also reeks of an inadequate security system prevailing during court proceedings.

