Plane to Nandi Bull, This Bihar Village is Unique For Concrete Objects on Rooftops

Every village in India is unique and holds a million stories inside it. Be it its culture, food, lifestyle, or people, you’ll have a different experience in each village you visit. You must have heard about a lot of rural areas with unique initiatives or stories that are inspiring.

One such village is Balathi Maheshpur. You must be thinking what’s so unique about this place that makes us talk about it. So, let us tell you that this small village situated in the Katihar district of Bihar is famous for its rooftops. When you enter the village, you notice that each home has a special shape on its roof, giving their house a unique identity.

While you must have seen a lot of houses with unique shapes on their rooftop, this village is different from all of them because it is believed that the attractive figure works as the address of the home. The village is situated adjacent to NH 31 and has been making a buzz for the unbelievable models on the rooftop.

As it is believed every great idea has a mind behind it. In Balathi Maheshpur, it is said that the creative step was first taken by Romi Khan. When a labourer named Ashok asked Romi to give him a chance to create an interesting model on their roof, he agreed and asked Ashok to make something associated with his job profile. The labourer, then, made an aeroplane with Air India written on it on the roof of Romi’s house.

After that, many other residents started following the trend. Mukesh Gupta got the Nandi bull, the vehicle of Bhole Baba, made according to religious belief from cement on his roof whereas Neeraj Mandal got the shape of an eagle made with football on the roof of his house. Romi Khan says that this hobby, which started with a cement aeroplane on the roof of his house, is now becoming the identity of the entire area.

