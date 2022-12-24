CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Planned New Year Abroad? You May Want to Cancel Tickets to These Countries as Covid Peaks
2-MIN READ

Planned New Year Abroad? You May Want to Cancel Tickets to These Countries as Covid Peaks

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 14:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Shoppers walk down Hohe Strasse shopping district in Cologne, Germany, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Shoppers walk down Hohe Strasse shopping district in Cologne, Germany, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

As Covid-19 cases are seeing an uptick in China and some other parts of the world, take a look at countries that should be avoided amid the new Covid scare.

The coronavirus shadow is once again looming over the world, with cases seeing an uptick in China and some other parts. In India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory for passengers arriving from these countries and if positive, they will be quarantined.

Amid this, the random coronavirus testing of arriving international passengers started at airports on Saturday as authorities step up measures to curb possible spreading of infections in the country.

On the domestic front, officials said the random Covid testing of the passengers commenced in the morning at various airports, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Goa.

Take a look at countries that should be avoided amid the new Covid-19 scare

🔴China

People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Nearly 37 million people in China have likely been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this week, according to estimates from the government’s top health authority, making the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest.

🔴Japan

Passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the street at Yokohama’s China town, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitor arrivals to Japan jumped to nearly 1 million in November, the first full month after the country scrapped Covid-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years, data showed on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Japan on Wednesday registered 206,943 new cases. This is the first time that the single-day tally crossed the 200,000-mark since 25 August, health authorities said.

🔴United States

Passengers walk through Terminal 1, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

United States is a very popular destination for tourists to visit, especially during the holiday season. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on China to share information on its Covid outbreak, saying its surging caseload had impacted the world, and he renewed an offer to share US vaccines.

🔴South Korea

Commuters wearing masks to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk on a zebra crossing in Seoul, South Korea, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea reported fresh 68,168 Covid infections on Friday, including 95 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,534,558. Friday’s count is up by about 1,200 from a week ago.

🔴Brazil

General view of an airplane on display during a 2022 FIFA World Cup event in Belo Horizonte, Brazil November 19, 2022. REUTERS/Washington Alves,.

Brazil continues to remain a popular tourist destination, and past experience have showed us that due to a saturated health care system and vaccine skepticism, the country is vulnerable to spread the virus.

🔴Germany

Shoppers walk down Hohe Strasse shopping district in Cologne, Germany, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

🔴France

People, wearing protective face masks, walk on Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Read all the Latest India News here

