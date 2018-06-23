Planning a Goa Trip? Now You Can't Take Selfies at 24 Points Along the Coast

In the wake of several incidents of drowning while clicking selfies at the beaches in Goa, the state-appointed lifeguard agency has identified 24 ‘no selfie’ points along the coast.The agency has already put up red flags on all the beaches marking them as 'no-swim' zones to prevent cases of drowning.Areas like Baga River, Dona Paula Jetty, Sinquerim Fort, Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, Ashwem, Arambol, Kerim, area between Bambolim and Siridao in North Goa have been identified as 'no selfie' zones, said Ravi Shankar, chief executive of Drishti Marine, the government-appointed private lifeguard agency.In South Goa, places including Agonda, Bogmalo, Hollant, Baina, Japanese Garden, Betul, Canaguinim, Palolem, Khola, Cabo De Rama, Polem, Galgibagh, Talpona and Rajbagh will be ‘no selfie’ zones, he added.“These points will have 'No Selfie' signages. The existing signage boards are being upgraded with pictorial instructions on flags, an emergency toll-free number and do’s and don’ts while visiting the beaches of Goa,” he said.The agency has issued an advisory cautioning tourists and visitors not to venture into the sea during the monsoon season (between June 1 and September 30) as the sea and wind conditions are not favourable for swimming or water-based recreational activities.“Red flags have been put up on all beaches marking them as no-swim zones,” Shankar said.The lifeguards are closely monitoring the weather conditions and are on duty throughout the monsoon period from 7.30am till 6pm daily, he said.“In addition to that, two Drishti lifeguards are available at every lifeguard tower to handle any emergency which may crop up until 8pm. Post sunset — from 6pm to midnight — the beaches are monitored and patrolled by the Beach Safety Patrol (BSP),” he added.