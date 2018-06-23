English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Planning a Goa Trip? Now You Can't Take Selfies at 24 Points Along the Coast
The agency has also issued an advisory cautioning tourists and visitors not to venture into the sea during the monsoon season.
Representational picture.
Panaji: In the wake of several incidents of drowning while clicking selfies at the beaches in Goa, the state-appointed lifeguard agency has identified 24 ‘no selfie’ points along the coast.
The agency has already put up red flags on all the beaches marking them as 'no-swim' zones to prevent cases of drowning.
Areas like Baga River, Dona Paula Jetty, Sinquerim Fort, Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, Ashwem, Arambol, Kerim, area between Bambolim and Siridao in North Goa have been identified as 'no selfie' zones, said Ravi Shankar, chief executive of Drishti Marine, the government-appointed private lifeguard agency.
In South Goa, places including Agonda, Bogmalo, Hollant, Baina, Japanese Garden, Betul, Canaguinim, Palolem, Khola, Cabo De Rama, Polem, Galgibagh, Talpona and Rajbagh will be ‘no selfie’ zones, he added.
“These points will have 'No Selfie' signages. The existing signage boards are being upgraded with pictorial instructions on flags, an emergency toll-free number and do’s and don’ts while visiting the beaches of Goa,” he said.
The agency has issued an advisory cautioning tourists and visitors not to venture into the sea during the monsoon season (between June 1 and September 30) as the sea and wind conditions are not favourable for swimming or water-based recreational activities.
“Red flags have been put up on all beaches marking them as no-swim zones,” Shankar said.
The lifeguards are closely monitoring the weather conditions and are on duty throughout the monsoon period from 7.30am till 6pm daily, he said.
“In addition to that, two Drishti lifeguards are available at every lifeguard tower to handle any emergency which may crop up until 8pm. Post sunset — from 6pm to midnight — the beaches are monitored and patrolled by the Beach Safety Patrol (BSP),” he added.
Also Watch
The agency has already put up red flags on all the beaches marking them as 'no-swim' zones to prevent cases of drowning.
Areas like Baga River, Dona Paula Jetty, Sinquerim Fort, Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, Ashwem, Arambol, Kerim, area between Bambolim and Siridao in North Goa have been identified as 'no selfie' zones, said Ravi Shankar, chief executive of Drishti Marine, the government-appointed private lifeguard agency.
In South Goa, places including Agonda, Bogmalo, Hollant, Baina, Japanese Garden, Betul, Canaguinim, Palolem, Khola, Cabo De Rama, Polem, Galgibagh, Talpona and Rajbagh will be ‘no selfie’ zones, he added.
“These points will have 'No Selfie' signages. The existing signage boards are being upgraded with pictorial instructions on flags, an emergency toll-free number and do’s and don’ts while visiting the beaches of Goa,” he said.
The agency has issued an advisory cautioning tourists and visitors not to venture into the sea during the monsoon season (between June 1 and September 30) as the sea and wind conditions are not favourable for swimming or water-based recreational activities.
“Red flags have been put up on all beaches marking them as no-swim zones,” Shankar said.
The lifeguards are closely monitoring the weather conditions and are on duty throughout the monsoon period from 7.30am till 6pm daily, he said.
“In addition to that, two Drishti lifeguards are available at every lifeguard tower to handle any emergency which may crop up until 8pm. Post sunset — from 6pm to midnight — the beaches are monitored and patrolled by the Beach Safety Patrol (BSP),” he added.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Ranbir Kapoor Tie the Knot With Alia Bhatt in 2020? Here is the Actor's Answer
- Nick Jonas Makes His Relationship With Priyanka Chopra Official With This Romantic Instagram Video
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Swiss Mental Toughness Turned Game Around, Coach Says
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- West Indies Hope Night Time is Right Time to Win Back Fans