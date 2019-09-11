Planning to Apply for IELTS 2019? Here's What You Need to Know

As most of the people applying to study or settle abroad might know, IELTS or International English Language Testing System is an English proficiency examination, which is designed by the Cambridge University and jointly managed by IDP and British Council.

The IELTS examination comprises four sections: reading, listening, speaking and writing. One can choose the date and time for taking IELTS exam, before the payment of the fees. While the Listening, Reading and Writing exam is conducted within a day, the Speaking exam is scheduled a few days before or after this day. IELTS tests are graded between 1 and 9, with half marks being awarded where necessary.

However, beginning April 2019, there has been a number of changes that have been introduced to IELTS examination. If you are also planning to apply for IELTS exam, here are the changes that you should keep in mind:

For nurses, before December 2018, nurses and midwives required a score of 7.0 in all four areas of the IELTS Academic test. However, under new NMC rules, all international nurses hoping to work in the United Kingdom must still achieve an IELTS score of 7.0 in listening, reading and speaking, while a score of 6.5 is now acceptable for IELTS writing.

1. For all the IELTS Examination, both for Academic and General Training Modules, the registration fee has been revised. While it was INR 12,650 previously, it has been increased to INR 13,250. This is applicable for both paper-based and computer-based test.

2. The major change to be introduced in the IELTS exam is the change in the mode of the exam. Candidates can now also opt for the computer-delivered exam like other English profanely test. While the paper-based exam still exists, aspirants now have the choice between paper-based and computer-based entrance exam.

