Planning to Book Entire Indian Railways Train or Coach? Now You Can do so by Visiting Your Nearest Railway Station

If you are looking to travel by train along with all your family members then the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also allows you to book the entire coach or even train. In order to book a coach or entire train, one can visit the FTR (Full Tariff Rate) website of IRCTC. The Railway offers various coaches that can be booked like AC 2-tier, AC 3-tiers, AC first class, AC 2 cum 3 tier, sleeper, AC saloon, and AC chair car among others.

Passengers can make the booking by visiting their nearest railway station. One is required to pay Rs 50,000 per coach by cash to the Station Manager of the journey commencing station. However, it must be noted that at least 18 coaches have to be booked for a special train. Hence, one has to spend a minimum of Rs 9 lakh as registration cum security charges to book a special train.

Advertisement

In addition, Rs 10,000 per day per coach will be charged if the journey is of more than seven days. Other additional charges like service charge on return fee, safety charges and empty run charges may also apply that are subject to revision from time to time.

After paying the registration fee, an application has to be submitted to the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) at least 30 days before the commencement of your journey.

The confirmation of your tickets will depend on operational feasibility and haulage confirmation from other concerned zonal railways. Further, the approvals for your booking can be restrained by railways in case of inclement weather like heavy rain and foggy conditions.

The final confirmed programme copy will have to be collected from the office of the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager at least 72 hours before the date of commencement of journey. Subsequently, a full list with details of all the passengers intending to travel in the booked train has to be presented to the Station manager. The details have to be submitted at least 48 hours in advance so that the tickets can be prepared.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.