Planning to Catch a Movie or Go Out for Dinner in Maharashtra? Know All About Latest Covid-19 Curbs

Facing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the state. Restrictions have been extended in containment zones till March 31. Maharashtra, the top contributor state, reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state’s caseload to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909, the health department said. As many as 10,671 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the rally of recoveries to 21,44,743.

From 50 percent capacity at offices to cap on social gathering, here is a look at the fresh guidelines in Maharashtra due to the surge in Covid-19 cases:

– Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce a latest coronavirus negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, local authorities said on Monday. The rule was announced as new cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days.

– Indore district magistrate Manish Singh issued guidelines which said passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce negative report of RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before. In Bhopal, district authorities issued similar guidelines, saying passengers should produce negative coronavirus report with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

– All offices in the state, except health and other essential services, will have to function at 50 per cent capacity. As far as possible, employees should be asked to work from home, the notification said.

– While all restaurants, hotels, malls and cinema halls have also been advised to operate at half capacity, they will further have to ensure adequate manpower to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing.

– Temperature checks and sanitising of hands have also been made mandatory at these places. In case of violations, owners will attract penalties under the Disaster Act and such premises would have to remain shut as long as the pandemic stays notified as a ‘disaster’ by the central government.

– Due to this surge, many districts including Aurangabad was put under lockdown for just weekends till further orders

– A cap of 50 people has been levied for weddings, and all other public gatherings – social, cultural, political and religious – have been banned. Not more than 20 people will be allowed at funerals, according to the fresh guidelines.

– A number of cities and districts came under partial to near-total restrictions in Maharashtra on Friday as Covid-19 cases continued to zoom up in the state. The Centre had announced on Thursday that 8 out of 10 worst-hit Covid-19 districts in India are in Maharashtra, adding to the state’s concerns.

– In the country’s worst-hit district, Pune, the administration has shut down all educational institutions till March 31. Besides, all hotels and restaurants will close by 10 pm and home deliveries will be wrapped up by 11 pm and other night-time restrictions shall be severely imposed. As many as 3,073 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Pune district in the last 24 hours

– Thane administration has announced a lockdown between March 13 and 31 in 11 hotspots of the city.

– Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will remain open in Nagpur.

– The administration in Aurangabad has imposed a complete lockdown in the district on weekends due to soaring COVID-19 cases. Till Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad is 57,755 including 5,569 active cases.

– Schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra were ordered to remain closed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in February. Yavatmal district had also ordered a lockdown and shut schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes till 28 February.