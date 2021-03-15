Planning to Travel by Long-Distance Train? Check New Rules Amid Covid-19 Surge

The Ministry of Railways on Monday, March 15 shared an important message on their official Twitter account. In their post, the ministry urged people travelling from train to read and adhere to the guidelines issued by different states. They informed that some states have a requirement of RT-PCR test within 72-96 hours of train arrival. When the coronavirus pandemic had hit last year, passenger trains were entirely suspended ever since the national lockdown.

Passenger trains have started functioning in a full-fledged manner very recently. The Railways Ministry has been taking a lot of precautions on their part to ensure that people can commute safely. But now, as the COVID-19 cases are increasing once again, the ministry has advised all commuters to strictly adhere to the guidelines. In the graphic shared with the tweet, the Railways urged everyone to carefully go through the guidelines of the state they are visiting. They have clearly mentioned that each state has specific guidelines, which the passenger should be aware about. Further, it has been mentioned that some states need the latest COVID-19 test report to permit entry.

A part of the tweet read, “Passengers are requested to read the health advisory guidelines issued by different states before the commencement of their journey."

https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/1371339652284620800?s=20

This post has been shared by people so that the process of commutation is smooth and there is no confusion regarding the protocols. As a matter of practice, the ministry has time and again mentioned that no passenger without a mask will be permitted inside the train. They have also informed previously of the precautionary measures they are taking to ensure the safety of both, staff and travelers.

Further, in trains, proper sanitation and social distancing is being ensured for the benefit of people. No food is being served currently, in order to lessen the chances of spreading the virus.