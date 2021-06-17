Planning to Travel by Long-Distance Train? Here are some Important Information by Indian Railways

Indian Railways has cancelled Mumbai-Kochuveli Special train due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases. The Central Railway further informed about the start of weekly superfast special trains between Sainagar Shirdi and Howrah, special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur, restoration of Mumbai - Nagpur Duronto Special and about the revised monsoon timings of selected special trains at major stations in Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat.

MUMBAI-KOCHUVELI SPECIAL CANCELLED DUE TO POOR OCCUPANCY

06164 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath special will remain cancelled with effect from journey commencing on June 17, June 20, June 24 and June 27

06163 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli Garib Rath special will remain cancelled with effect from journey commencing on June 18, June 21, June 25 and June 28

RESTORATION OF MUMBAI - NAGPUR DURONTO SPECIAL

Central Railway has restored the services of Mumbai Nagpur Duronto Express.

02189 CSMT- Nagpur Duronto special restored to run from June 16 till further notice

02190 Nagpur - CSMT Duronto special restored to run from June 15 till further notice

Bookings for fully reserved restored trips of 02189 and 02190 Duronto special on flexi fare is open at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed halts and timings, one can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. CR also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

WEEKLY SUPERFAST SPECIAL TRAINS BETWEEN SAINAGAR SHIRDI AND HOWRAH

CR has also decided to run weekly superfast special trains between Sainagar Shirdi and Howrah as per details given below:

02593 Superfast special will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 14.10 hrs on June 19 and June 26 and arrive Howrah at 19.30 hrs next day.

02594 Superfast special will leave Howrah at 14.35 hrs on June 17 and June 24 and arrive Sainagar Shirdi at 19.10 hrs next day.

The train will halts at Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur. The train will have one AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 5 Second class seating.

SPECIAL TRAINS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND GORAKHPUR

Railways has also decided to run special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur.

05401 special left Gorakhpur at 19.00 hrs on June 16 (Wednesday) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 05.00 hrs on third day.

05402 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 07.50 hrs on June 18 (Friday) and arrive Gorakhpur at 16.15 hrs next day.

The train will halts at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur Katni, Satna, Chitrakut Dham, Banda, Ragaul, Bharwa Sumerpur, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad. It will have two AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 7 Sleeper class and 4 Second class seating.

REVISED MONSOON TIMINGS OF SPECIAL TRAINS

The revised monsoon timings of selected special trains at major stations are as under:

02431 Tiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special will arrive Vadodara at 23.42 hrs and depart at 00.02 hrs.

02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Special will arrive Panvel at 12.20 hrs and depart at 12.25 hrs and will arrive Kalyan at 13.27 hrs and depart at 13.30 hrs.

06001 Tiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will arrive Panvel at 18.00 hrs and depart at 18.05 hrs.

06164 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-weekly Garib Rath Special will arrive Thane at 13.47 hrs and depart at 13.50 hrs.

06338 Ernakulam-Okha Special will arrive Bhiwandi Road at 22.23 hrs and depart at 22.25 hrs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here