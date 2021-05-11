Planning to Travel by Long-Distance Train? Here's The Latest State-Wise COVID-19 Rules You Should Know

The Ministry of Railways has released a new set of guidelines for train passengers amidst the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country. With several states imposing partial to complete lockdowns, the Indian railways has modified its rules accordingly. The new set of rules are apart from general guidelines such as wearing masks on in railways stations and trains, no cooked food service will be available on the train among others.

The new directives have clearly mentioned state specific guidelines, which the traveller/s should be aware about, if they plan to travel by train in the near future:

Assam

Passengers entering or transiting by trains from Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to undergo testing at railway stations in the state.

Delhi

Passengers travelling from Maharashtra to the national capital are required to have a negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours. All passengers need mandatory home quarantine for 14 days and wear masks.

Chandigarh

The Punjab state government has urged all passengers to register themselves on the COVA Punjab app if they plan on visiting the Union Territory.

Chhattisgarh

Negative RT-PCR negative reports are mandatory for passengers entering the state. Travellers also have the option to get tested on arrival at railway stations. In case anyone tests positive, they will be quarantined in a localcentre at their own expense.

Himachal Pradesh

The hill state has made e-registration mandatory for travelers. Passengers arriving from Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have to carry an negative RT-PCR report received within 72 hours of the scheduled travel.

Kashmir

All train passengers need to have a negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of travel.

Karnataka

Passengers arriving by train from Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Kerala have to carry a negative RT-PCR report done within 72 hours of travelling.

Kerala

Passengers need to have a negative RT-PCR test report, else they can opt for a test at the stations at their own expense. However, they must undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days.

Maharashtra

The state government has made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for travellers from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala. Passengers alighting at any station will be thermal screened, hand-stamped and home quarantined for 14 days. Additionally, these passengers will not be allowed to travel in local trains.

Rajasthan

It is compulsory for all travellers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. It is applicable for both leaving and entering the state by train.

Uttar Pradesh

It is mandatory for all passengers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry a negative RT-PCR test report conducted before 72 hours of travelling. Additionally, they must undergo a 14-day mandatory home quarantine. They are also conducting COVID-19 tests at railway stations upon arrival for effective contract tracing.

West Bengal

A negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is a must for those travelling to the state by train.

