Planning to Travel to Maharashtra, Delhi or Karnataka? A Negative RT-PCR Test is Now Mandatory

Delhi has made it mandatory for travellers from five states, where Covid-19 cases are on a rise, to carry a negative coronavirus test report upon arrival to the national capital from Friday, February 26.

Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will require a negative Covid-19 test report in order to enter Delhi from February 26. The order shall stay in place till March 15, reported ANI.

An official order from the Delhi government is expected later on Wednesday, February 24.

Several states have made it mandatory for travellers to bring a Covid-19 test upon their arrival from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where there has been a recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Fresh restrictions have been imposed on inter-state travel, too.

Besides Delhi, state including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Uttarakhand now require a negative RT-PCR tests from visitors, especially those arriving by air.

Here is a round-up of all the states that need a negative Covid-19 test report from passengers on or before their arrival:

Maharashtra

Travellers to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala require to produce a negative RT-PCR test report upon their arrival to the state. This is applicable to all passengers irrespective of whether they are travelling by flight or train. For those travelling by air, the test report should be within 72 hours prior to the flight and for rail passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before departure of their train. Those travelling to Maharashtra without a negative Covid-19 test report will be asked to undergo screening at the airport and if they display symptoms, an antigen test will be conducted on the passengers.

Karnataka

Travellers to Karnataka coming from Maharashtra or Kerala will need to mandatorily carry a negative Covid-19 test certificate to enter the state. It is applicable to all passengers irrespective of the mode of travel, including private vehicles. For air travellers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight and for rail passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before their train. At airports, the Covid-19 negative reports will be verified by airline staff at the time of boarding and for buses and trains, conductors and ticket-checkers will be responsible to check the reports.

Uttarakhand

Travellers to Uttarakhand from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will also need to produce a negative Covid-19 report in order to enter the state. Passengers will get tested at airports, railway stations and also at state borders. A Covid-19 test will be also be conducted (free of cost) for passengers arriving from Delhi. All passengers with a positive Covid-19 result will be sent to a quarantine centre.

Himachal Pradesh

All districts in the state do not need a negative RT-PCR test report from passengers but only the district of Lahaul and Spiti requires travellers to carry a negative Covid-19 report. Those travelling by cabs and private transport will have to provide an RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours to 96 hours before entering the district.

Jammu and Kashmir

Travellers from all states arriving in Srinagar will not be allowed to leave the airport unless they provide a negative RT-PCR test. Those with positive tests will be sent to isolation.

Manipur

The northeastern state has made it mandatory for all passengers travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala to undergo a Covid-19 test. This is applicable to all passengers coming by air and will be in place from February 24.

Assam

All passengers travelling to Assam, irrespective of their mode of travel, will need to undergo a swab or antigen test upon their arrival to the state.

Meghalaya

Travellers to the state will either need to present a negative RT-PCR test (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival) or will have to undergo a test at the airport.

Mizoram

Travellers to Mizoram also need to produce a negative Covid-19 report, failing which will result in the passengers undergoing screening at the entry point with a rapid antigen test.

Odisha

All passengers above the age of 55 years need to present a rapid antigen test on arrival in the state.

Tripura

All travellers to Tripura need to undergo a Covid-19 test (free of cost) on arrival in the state.

Ladakh

A negative Covid-19 report on arrival (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival) is required for all passengers arriving in Ladakh.