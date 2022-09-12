CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#Ganeshotsav#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Planning Trip to Kolkata? You Can Soon Avail ‘City Pass’ for 40 Tourist Spots
1-MIN READ

Planning Trip to Kolkata? You Can Soon Avail ‘City Pass’ for 40 Tourist Spots

By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: September 12, 2022, 08:00 IST

Kolkata, India

There is also a plan to make special tourist buses and bus points available near tourists. (File photo: Reuters)

There is also a plan to make special tourist buses and bus points available near tourists. (File photo: Reuters)

Victoria Memorial, Zoo, Eco Park, Nicco Park, Indian Museum and other important tourist destinations are on the list

Planning a trip to Kolkata? You can soon avail a tourist pass for sightseeing — Kolkata City Pass.

In a bid to boost tourism, the tourism department plans to issue an integrated, limited validity pass. This proposed pass will be issued via apps or identified service points. It will be available online and also through the West Bengal Tourism Department network.

The tourism department and Kolkata Corporation have already identified 40 destinations where these passes will be applicable.

An officer in the tourist department told News18: “National and international tourists visit Kolkata. If the travel is hassle-free, they will love it and refer it to others.”

The department has written a letter to various tourist spots.

How can this be processed? If app-based techniques are put in place, the softwares will have to be managed and the expenditure has to be handled by the government.

Victoria Memorial, Zoo, Eco Park, Nicco Park, Indian Museum and other important tourist destinations are on the list.

Debjit Dutta, Chapter Chairman of Indian Tour Operators, said: “We are happy the government has taken up the recommendations and proposals sent by FAITh, a national tour operator group. It will make our city more tourist-friendly.”

Along with this, there is a plan to make special tourist buses and bus points available near tourists.

Sources say this programme will be implemented very soon.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

About the Author

Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 12, 2022, 08:00 IST
last updated:September 12, 2022, 08:00 IST