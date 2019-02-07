LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Plant 15,000 Trees: Delhi HC’s Punishment to 2G Accused for Seeking More Time to File Reply

The court directed them to appear before the forest officer concerned on February 15 for planting the trees in south Delhi.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Representative image. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday ordered two persons and three companies to plant 3,000 trees each for seeking more time to file their responses on the Enforcement Directorate's appeal challenging their acquittal in a 2G scam case.

Justice Najmi Waziri granted one last opportunity to file responses to Swan Telecom Private Limited's promoter Shahid Balwa, director of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Private Limited Rajeev Agarwal, and firms Dynamic Realty, DB Realty Limited and Nihar Constructions Private Limited.

The two individuals and three companies along with others including former Telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were acquitted by the trial court in the ED's money laundering case.

The court directed them to appear before the forest officer concerned on February 15 for planting the trees in the South Delhi area. The companies will be represented through their authorised signatory.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 26.

