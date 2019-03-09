English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Plant 5 Saplings to Recall Your Arrest Warrant: Court to Rape Accused
The court of special judge had issued a non-bailable warrant against Raju, a resident of Loni, for not attending trial since last six months in a four-year-old case of kidnapping and rape of a minor.
Ghaziabad: In a first-of-its-kind order, a court here recalled its arrest warrant on condition that the accused will plant five saplings, an official said on Saturday.
It also ordered submission of an affidavit regarding compliance of its order, said Rajiv Kumar, Additional District Government Counsellor (ADGC), Ghaziabad district.
The court of special judge (fast track) Rakesh Vashishtha had issued a non-bailable warrant against Raju alias Kallu, a resident of Loni, for not attending trial since last six months in a four-year-old case of kidnapping and rape of a minor.
The accused on Thursday submitted an application in the court seeking recall of the warrant after which the court ordered him to plant five saplings and submit an affidavit in the court to ascertain the compliance.
