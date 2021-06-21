Plant Saplings, Get Extra Marks: Haryana CM To Students Of Class 8-12

Students of class 8 to 12 in Haryana will now get extra marks if they plant saplings and take care of it. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday (June 20), announced a new policy under which additional marks will be given to students of class 8-12 who will plant saplings and nurture them to grow.

He said that the new policy will be applicable to school students who come under the state’s Board of School Education, adding that the modalities for the provision of extra marks will be finalised soon.

Khattar made the announcement after inaugurating several adventure sports at Morni Hills of Panchkula district where he also launched a panchkarma wellness centre. The Chief Minister also enjoyed hot air balloon ride, paragliding and water scooters during the event. He said hot air balloon rides will also be started in Pinjore town.

Haryana Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Rattan Lal Kataria, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said people who had to go faraway places like Manali for adventure sports will get an alternative in Panchkula. “By starting such activities in the Morni Hills area amid the backdrop of the Shivalik hills, people will not only get an opportunity to indulge in these exciting activities, but this will also lead to economic development of the surrounding area,” Khattar said.

Khattar also announced that a club, where the local youth will be given training in paragliding, will also be formed. He said the club will be named after former sprinter Milkha Singh who recently passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

A tourism information centre and Yatri Niwas will also be set up in Panchkula, Khattar said while adding that five buses will be deployed for tourists who want ‘Panchkula Darshan’. Moreover, nine-one day trekking routes for adventure sports have already been prepared, while two-day trekking routes will be finalised after chalking out the night-stay arrangements.

