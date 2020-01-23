Planting Trees is Important, But So is Checking Illegal Logging: Sadhguru at Davos
Ivan Duque, President of Colombia, said the big challenge of our time is climate change and we will not be successful on climate change if we do not defeat deforestation.
File photo of Sadhuguru
Davos: As the World Economic Forum launched a global initiative to grow, restore and conserve 1 trillion trees around the world, motivational speaker JV Sadhguru said on Wednesday fighting illegal logging is equally important as planting trees.
Speaking here at the WEF 2020, the Isha Foundation founder said it takes 10-20 years to grow a tree but just an afternoon to cut it down.
Ivan Duque, President of Colombia, said the big challenge of our time is climate change and we will not be successful on climate change if we do not defeat deforestation.
Colombia aims to plant 180 million trees by August 2022, he said.
"We're certainly at a time of planetary emergency," said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, referring to the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.
"We need to get a big eye on our forests so we can use (forests) to sequester this carbon."
US President Donald Trump here on Tuesday extended his support to the WEF initiative.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna
- Thailand Masters: Indian Campaign Over on Day 1 as Saina, Srikanth, Sameer and Prannoy Lose in Round 1
- A Lucky Couple Can Live For Free On This Peaceful Island, But There Will be No Wi-Fi
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App