Planting Trees is Important, But So is Checking Illegal Logging: Sadhguru at Davos

Davos: As the World Economic Forum launched a global initiative to grow, restore and conserve 1 trillion trees around the world, motivational speaker JV Sadhguru said on Wednesday fighting illegal logging is equally important as planting trees.

Speaking here at the WEF 2020, the Isha Foundation founder said it takes 10-20 years to grow a tree but just an afternoon to cut it down.

Ivan Duque, President of Colombia, said the big challenge of our time is climate change and we will not be successful on climate change if we do not defeat deforestation.

Colombia aims to plant 180 million trees by August 2022, he said.

"We're certainly at a time of planetary emergency," said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, referring to the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.

"We need to get a big eye on our forests so we can use (forests) to sequester this carbon."

US President Donald Trump here on Tuesday extended his support to the WEF initiative.

