Plaque with Former UP Minister Azam Khan's Name Removed from Crossing in UP's Rampur

File photo of Azam Khan

A new stone slab, bearing the name of Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh has replaced the earlier plaque.

The Rampur district administration has removed a slab bearing the name of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan from a prominent city crossing.

A new stone slab, bearing the name of Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh has replaced the earlier plaque.

The crossing has also got a new name, 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (all religions are equal).

Above the new slab, a vertical hoarding with a photograph of the pillar of Rampur Raza library has also been placed. A temple, a church, a gurdwara and a mosque have also been depicted on the hoarding.

"I don't hold any grudge against Azam Khan. I am here to do my duty. Whenever any new construction or renovation is carried out by the administration, new slab stones are installed," the district magistrate said.


