Plasma Enrichment Technique to Treat Severely-ill Covid-19 Patients Will be Used on Trial Basis in Delhi
According to an official, clinical trial of the plasma enrichment technique will be conducted at Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS).
A policeman wearing a protective mask santizes his baton as he stands guard during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 15, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
For the first time plasma enrichment technique will be used to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients on trial basis in a Delhi government hospital, officials said on Wednesday.
Under the technique, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severely-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients.
