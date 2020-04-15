Plasma Enrichment Technique to Treat Severely-ill Covid-19 Patients Will be Used on Trial Basis in Delhi

For the first time plasma enrichment technique will be used to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients on trial basis in a Delhi government hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official, clinical trial of the plasma enrichment technique will be conducted at Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Under the technique, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severely-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube