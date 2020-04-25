Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Plasma Therapy Trials For Coronavirus Patients Begin in Karnataka

State health minister B Sriramulu, who is also leading government efforts against COVID-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room had said Convalescent Plasma Therapy was only for patients who are critical, in intensive care units or on ventilator.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Plasma Therapy Trials For Coronavirus Patients Begin in Karnataka
Representative image. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday commenced convalescent plasma therapy clinical trials for 'severe' coronavirus patients in the state.

In a tweet, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, "Happy to announce the commencement of Clinical Trials for Plasma Therapy that holds great promise to treat severely infected #COVID19 patients.

Health Min @sriramulubjp & I initiated this significant step at Victoria Hospital today morning."

The Minister, who is also leading government efforts against COVID-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room had said Convalescent Plasma Therapy was only for patients who are critical, in intensive care units or on ventilator.

Donors have also come forward for this, he had said. According to officials, patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been appealed to come forward as donors, as anti-bodies of cured patients will be used to treat critically ill under this therapy.

According to last update, five COVID-19 patients are in ICU in the state. Health Minister Sriramulu expressed hope that Convalescent Plasma Therapy will be a torchbearer in our fight

against the virus.

"Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe Covid 19 infected patients.

BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind," he said in a tweet.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres