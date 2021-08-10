Plastic National Flags Prohibited Ahead of Independence Day, Markets Unaware

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the Centre has prohibited using national flags made of plastic. But markets have no clues about it and selling plastic flags like hotcakes.To show respect to the national flag keeping the environmental issues in mind, the government has issued a notice in this regard. The government has also directed citizens to dispose of the paper flags after the events properly.

Since plastic flags are not biodegradable, these do not get decomposed lying unattended for a long time. Therefore, flags made of paper must only be used in the celebrations under the provision of the “Flag Code of India, 2002" and such paper flags should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag.

However, the sales flags made from plastic are going on. A seller in the Khidirpur market said, “The manufacturing needs to stop in order to stop the entire market.

We are collecting from the manufacturers. And buyers are coming and looking for plastic flags as it is cost-effective." Another seller in Burrabazar wholesale market said, “The market has just resumed for national flags for 15th August.

People are looking for paper material, cloth material and plastic materials as well. But we have no idea that the plastic material is banned." Since the notice has come, environmentalists are seeing it as a positive sign.

Environment activist Subhas Dutta said, “This is indeed a good initiative but to implement it, manufacture needs to stop first." He also pointed out that not only national flags but other flags and festunes made of plastic need to be banned. “To keep the environment clean, flags that have been used by the political parties in political programmes need to ban as well," he further added.

