Plateauing Cases in NE Prompts 4% Decline in India's Weekly Covid Tally

India witnessed a 4 percent decline in its weekly coronavirus cases following a decline in case tally in several northeastern states.

India recorded over 2.74 lakh cases during the week from August 2 to 8 registering a 4.2% decline from the previous week, when the case count was 2.86 lakh.

The drop in 4 percent in the Covid tally is being attributed to a sharp decline in fresh infections in the northeast, with Sikkim reporting a fall of 43%, Tripura, 32%, Arunachal Pradesh 26%, Manipur 25% and Mizoram 22%.

Notably, the week ending with August 1 had recorded a 27% surge in cases in Kerala and smaller increases in Karnataka and a few northeastern states.

At present, Kerala has been displaying signs of plateauing, with a marginal 1% increase over the previous week. Kerala reported more than 1.41 lakh cases, its highest weekly count since the last week of May accounting for more than 51% of all new cases reported during the week.

As per data, all southern states except Telangana have witnessed a spike in cases in the past few weeks. Tamil Nadu which has been registering a marginal rise in cases for the past 10 days, logged a weekly spike of 5% while Andhra Pradesh recorded an increase of 1%.

However, despite a spike in cases in several states in the south, India recorded 3540 deaths in the past week the lowest weekly toll in the country since the beginning of April. This was a dip of 7% from the previous week’s toll of 3,805.

