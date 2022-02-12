Play on Ambedkar's Life to Be Staged at Delhi's JLN Stadium from Feb 25 to March 12, Says Kejriwal

The Delhi government will organise a play on the life of social reformer B R Ambedkar on a grand scale at the JLN Stadium here from February 25 to March 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Earlier, the play was to be staged from January 5 but it was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of B R Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, Kejriwal said. “This will possibly be the biggest show in the world at such a scale," he claimed.

The chief minister described himself as a “bhakt (devotee)" of Ambedkar and said he worships him because he struggled all his life for the poor. The play will be staged twice every day at 4 PM and 7 PM.

Tickets will be available for free but people will have to book them in advance due to the limited number of seats, Kejriwal said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.