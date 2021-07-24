'Played Active Role in Sheena Bora's Murder': CBI Court Rejects Indrani Mukerjea's Bail Plea

In a detailed order rejecting Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea, a special CBI court held that it appeared that that she played an active role in abducting, murdering and disposing her daughter Sheena Bora with other accused.

“There is a prima facie clinching material to show the active complicity of the applicant in the alleged crime,” special judge AS Sayyad said in the five-page order, Times of India reported.

The court added that Mukerjea was instrumental in destroying the evidences as well. The court, on the health concerns, added that the jail authorities had taken proper care to protect the prisoners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It appears there are proper medical facilities available in jail and the applicant is under strict observation of doctors. It appears from the record that the jail administration is providing proper medical facilities to all the prisoners as per the jail manual,” the court reportedly said.

Mukerjea has been lodged at the Byculla prison since her arrest in the murder case in August 2015. The prosecution’s case is that Mukerjea, along with her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, had killed Sheena Bora, who was born of her previous relationship, in the year 2012.

The court made similar observations while rejecting her co-accused and ex-husband, 55-year-old Sanjeev Khanna’s interim bail plea.

The two had cited coronavirus and the high power committee’s guidelines for release of the inmates during Covid-19 pandemic.

