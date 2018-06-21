Plea against Magazine’s Breastfeeding Cover Junked, Kerala HC Cites Kamasutra and Ajanta Paintings

In what could be a monumental blow to self-appointed custodians of Indian morality, the Kerala High Court recently quashed a petition against a Malayalam magazine cover depicting a woman breastfeeding.The Kamasutra cover, featuring model Gilu Joseph, was intended to normalise women breastfeeding. The image, along with the headline,“Mothers tell Kerala,‘please don't stare, we need to breastfeed’”, appeared on the cover of the magazine’s March issue and within a week of its release, it had already raised a hue and cry on social media.