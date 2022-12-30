Plea Alleges Caste Discrimination in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkotai, HC Seeks Report from Collector, DSP

The Madras High Court has sought a status report from the collector, SP, and DSP Human Rights and Social Justice wing on a plea pertaining to caste discrimination in Vengaivayal hamlet in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai.

In the plea before the Madurai bench, more than 30 people who drank water contaminated with human waste in the Pudukkottai area demanded compensation.

It has been alleged that human waste has been mixed in the overhead tank near the area where the Arunthathiyar community lives.

The bench has been informed that the lower caste people cannot access the shrine because of the two-tumbler system followed by the village. Three cases have been filed over the mixing of human excrement and overhead storage tanks, the public prosecutor informed the court.

Two-tumbler system means that the higher caste people will drink water from one tumbler and those from other castes will drink water from another tumbler.

The court has sought status report from the Pudukottai District Collector and DSP over the issue.

Read all the Latest India News here