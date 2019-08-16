Plea Filed in Bihar Court Against Priyanka Gandhi's Reaction to Pehlu Khan Case Verdict

Muzaffarpur: A court here will hear on August 26 a plea which alleged that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's reaction to the judgment in Pehlu Khan lynching case was tantamount to the contempt of court and aimed at spreading communal hatred.

The compliant was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under sections 153, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to offences of making provocations to trigger riots and break public peace besides making criminal intimidation.

The court fixed August 26 for hearing the case.

In his petition, Ojha referred to a tweet by the Congress leader which, he claimed, held the trial court in contempt and was a conspiracy to spread communal hatred.

Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer from Haryana, was lynched by suspected cow vigilantes on Delhi-Jaipur highway when he was returning to his village along with cattle he had purchased in Rajasthan.

On August 14, an Alwar court acquitted six persons arrested in connection with the case giving them the benefit of doubt.

In her tweet, Vadra had expressed shock over the judgment and hoped for justice to the aggrieved family members of the deceased.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.