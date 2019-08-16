Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Plea Filed in Bihar Court Against Priyanka Gandhi's Reaction to Pehlu Khan Case Verdict

The complaint was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate by local advocate under sections 153, 504 and 506 of the IPC, pertaining to offences of making provocations to trigger riots, criminal intimidation and break public peace.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Plea Filed in Bihar Court Against Priyanka Gandhi's Reaction to Pehlu Khan Case Verdict
File photo of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Muzaffarpur: A court here will hear on August 26 a plea which alleged that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's reaction to the judgment in Pehlu Khan lynching case was tantamount to the contempt of court and aimed at spreading communal hatred.

The compliant was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under sections 153, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to offences of making provocations to trigger riots and break public peace besides making criminal intimidation.

The court fixed August 26 for hearing the case.

In his petition, Ojha referred to a tweet by the Congress leader which, he claimed, held the trial court in contempt and was a conspiracy to spread communal hatred.

Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer from Haryana, was lynched by suspected cow vigilantes on Delhi-Jaipur highway when he was returning to his village along with cattle he had purchased in Rajasthan.

On August 14, an Alwar court acquitted six persons arrested in connection with the case giving them the benefit of doubt.

In her tweet, Vadra had expressed shock over the judgment and hoped for justice to the aggrieved family members of the deceased.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram