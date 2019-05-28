Take the pledge to vote

Plea Filed in Delhi High Court to Regulate Education Imparted in Madrasas, Gurukuls in Delhi

The plea moved by Sunil Saraogi said there were around 3,000 madrasas in the national capital alone and about 3.6 lakh students studied there.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Centre to regulate the education being imparted in the madrasas and gurukuls in the country.

The petition came up before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi, which listed it for hearing on May 29 as the senior lawyers for the petitioner, a Kolkata-based businessman, were not available.

The plea moved by Sunil Saraogi said there were around 3,000 madrasas in the national capital alone and about 3.6 lakh students studied there.

The petitioner claimed that the syllabus followed by these institutions "are still stuck in the 18th century with the Holy Quran, Urdu and Persian being the only subjects".

"This severely impacts the job prospects of the students studying at these madrasas," the petition, filed through advocate Vidhan Vyas, said.

It sought direction to the authorities to "bring all the madrasas, maktabahs and gurukuls within a regulated and recognised legal framework by mandatory registration".
Loading...
