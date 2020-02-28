Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Plea for NIA Probe into Violence in North-east Delhi; HC Seeks Centre, AAP Govt's Stand

The plea has also sought the removal of protestors from all the roads which have been blocked in northeast Delhi by the use of "appropriate force".

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Plea for NIA Probe into Violence in North-east Delhi; HC Seeks Centre, AAP Govt's Stand
File photo of Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital on a PIL seeking NIA probe under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) into the violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Delhi government and the police seeking their stand on the plea which also wants registration of a case against those who were allegedly provoking citizens against CAA, including Congress leader Salman Khurshid and AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Asaduddin Owaisi.

The petition by Ajay Gautam has urged the court to direct the Centre to order the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out the "anti-national forces" behind the agitations and to probe the role of People's Front of India (PFI) which is allegedly "funding, motivating and supporting the protests".

It has also sought the removal of protestors from all the roads which have been blocked in northeast Delhi by the use of "appropriate force".

The petition has further sought directions to the authorities to depute appropriate force in northeast Delhi, where violence has claimed 42 lives and injured over 200, to save life and property of the citizens and to control the situation there.

Gautam, in his plea, has contended that "it is not a normal protest" and "anti-national and anti-Hindu forces are behind these protests and some vested interests/ parties/countries are funding these protesters".

He has contended that the protests were a "planned conspiracy against the state".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram