Plea in HC Challenging DUSU Poll Results, Questions 'Privately Procured' EVMs

The plea filed by three candidates alleged that EVMs were tampered with and questioned how "privately procured" EVMs could have been used in the polls held on September 12.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court Monday challenging the Delhi University Students' Union election results.

The candidates sought securing of the Electronic Voting Machines used in the DUSU elections.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi on Thursday last said that EVMs used in the DUSU election were not issued by the Election Commission and seem to have been procured privately.

The ABVP, student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, on September 13 bagged three posts including that of the President in the student union elections.

The Congress-backed NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS, which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA, failed to open its account.
