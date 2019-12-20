Take the pledge to vote

Plea in HC for Contempt Action Against Lawyers Who Chanted 'Shame, Shame' During Jamia Case Hearing

After hearing the lawyers, the bench said it will refer the matter to one of its relevant committees which will deliberate on it.

December 20, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Police personnel outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University as students stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (PTI)

New Delhi: Several advocates on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to take contempt of court action against lawyers who used derogatory words against judges during the hearing of several PILs relating to violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Senior advocates, heads of bar associations and central government lawyers mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar the need for contempt action against those who "disrespected the judiciary".

After hearing the lawyers, the bench said it will refer the matter to one of its relevant committees which will deliberate on it.

On Thursday, several lawyers appearing for pleas in relation to violence at Jamia university, during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, had used derogatory words and chanted ‘shame, shame’ against the bench when it declined to grant interim protection to students from arrest.

