Plea in HC Seeks Action against Delhi Police Officials for Protesting Over Clash With Lawyers

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which also sought action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Police personnel outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on 'dharna' in the wake of November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari courts complex.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which also sought action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice, is listed for hearing on Friday. The petition filed by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Lakra has arrayed as party, the Union of India, the Delhi Police, its Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Deputy Inspector General of police of Arunachal Pradesh Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Aslam Khan, Superintendent of Police of NIA Sanjukta Prashar.

