Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Plea in High Court Seeks Ban on Slaughter of Bulls, Buffaloes

The petition has contended that if there is a prohibition on slaughter of cows, then its male counterpart and progeny should also be covered by the restriction.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Plea in High Court Seeks Ban on Slaughter of Bulls, Buffaloes
Representative image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to extend the ban on cow slaughter to include bulls, bullocks and buffaloes.

The petition has contended that if there is a prohibition on slaughter of cows, then its male counterpart and progeny should also be covered by the restriction.

It has contended that where other species like lions or peacocks are concerned, both males and females are protected from being killed and therefore, bulls and bullocks too should be protected from slaughter.

It has also claimed that bulls, bullocks and buffaloes, after getting aged or outliving their usefulness as draught or milch animals, can still assist in agricultural and breeding activities.

The plea has contended that dung and urine of these animals was also useful as fertiliser.

The petitioner has claimed that he had first moved the Supreme Court last year for protection of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes from slaughter, but the apex court had asked him to move the Delhi High Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram