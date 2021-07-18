Plea in SC Against HC Order Dismissing Plea for CBI Probe into Running of Alleged Illegal COVID Vaccination Centres in Kolkata

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court by which it had refused to direct a CBI probe into the alleged running of illegal COVID vaccination centres in Kolkata by a person impersonating as an IAS officer associated with the civic body of the capital city.

The high court had, on July 9, rejected the plea for the CBI probe into the allegations saying it was not necessary as state agencies have woken up and initiated the investigation.

The plea, filed by one Ajit Kumar Mishra in the top court, has claimed that the high court failed to appreciate that the state agencies cannot carry out a fair and impartial probe as the case allegedly involved some influential leaders of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress Party (TMC).

Moreover, the role of some of the officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the state may come under suspicion and hence, the state agency cannot be entrusted with the probe, the plea claimed.

It said that one Debanjan Deb is accused of operating COVID-19 vaccination Centres in Kolkata by impersonating as an IAS officer associated with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). “It is submitted that the High Court has failed to appreciate that the instant case is an example of deep-rooted conspiracy having very serious ramifications.

“The possibility of an administration being run parallel to that of the government of West Bengal by a consortium of influential people connected to corridors of power under the aegis of a particular political party being the ruling political party of West Bengal cannot be ruled out," the plea claimed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here