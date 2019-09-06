Plea Seeking Live Telecast of Ayodhya Case be Listed before CJI, Says Top Court
The plea, filed by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya seeking live streaming or recording of the Ayodhya case proceedings, came up before a bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said a plea seeking live telecast or recording of the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case be listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case. The plea, filed by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya seeking live streaming or recording of the Ayodhya case proceedings, came up before a bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant.
The bench after hearing the brief submission of senior advocate Vikas Singh, who was representing Govindacharya, said the matter should come up for hearing before a bench presided over by the CJI.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
- Wasn't Very Comfortable Doing Intimate Scenes in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka Tripathi
- Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet