'Plea Was For Publicity': Delhi HC Quashes Juhi Chawla's Case Against 5G Rollout

The plea filed by Juhi Chawla against the rollout of 5G has been dismissed by the Delhi high court which stated that the complaint was ‘defective and non-maintainable. Calling it a ‘publicity stunt’, the court has also imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakh on the actor and others for abusing and misusing the process of law.

The high court in its order said that ‘it appears that the suit was for publicity’. “Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption," it said.

Speaking to IANS earlier, Chawla said there was a ‘misconception’ that their suit filed was against 5G technology. “We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna."

The Delhi High Court was hearing a lawsuit filed by the actress-environmentalist against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Justice J R Midha passed the order on the plea which sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

During the arguments earlier, the court had termed as defective the lawsuit and said it was filed for media publicity. It had also questioned Chawla for filing the suit without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

The court had said the plaintiffs, Chawla and social worker Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court. It had asked as to why as many as 33 parties have been added to the plaint and said it is not permitted under the law.

The counsel for the Department of Telecommunications had said the 5G policy does not fall in the category of public nuisance and it is obviously not prohibited in law. The counsel representing private telecom companies had said launching of 5G technology is a policy of the government and as it is a policy, it cannot be a wrongful act.

(With agency inputs)

