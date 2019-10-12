English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pleasant Morning in Delhi, Clear Skies in Forecast for Today
The maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
File photo of Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 20.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
Humidity was recorded at 83 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast generally clear skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
On Friday, Delhi recorded a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 20.3 degrees Celsius.
