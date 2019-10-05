English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pleasant Morning in Delhi, Thunder or Lightening Likely Later in Day
The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of thunder or lightening later in the day. The maximum temperature would be around 33 degrees Celsius.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: It was a cool, pleasant Saturday morning in the city, with the minimum temperature settling one notch below the season's average at 21 degrees Celsius.
The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of thunder or lightening later in the day. The maximum temperature would be around 33 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity was 80 percent at 8.30am, said a MeT department official. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.
