'Please Come Now Itself': Dead Kerala Woman's Audio Clip to Brother Reveals Brutal Torture by In-Laws

What earlier seemed a case of suicide by a 26-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kannur has now emerged as a case of domestic violence by her husband and in-laws.

Soon after the death, an audio clip of Suneesha, sent to her brother, has surfaced about the torture she had to suffer at her husband Vijeesh’s house. In the audio, she is heard saying that her in-laws and husband used to beat her. In the audio, she told her brother that if nobody comes from her house to rescue her, she wouldn’t be able to survive.

According to a report by Newsminute, the audio said, " “If you can, please come now itself. Come towards the road. I am ready to come, I was thrashed by him and his mother. I am not sure if I will be alive tonight.”

The young woman was found hanging in her husband’s house at Korom in Kannur’s district’s Payyannur. The victim Suneesha , of Kunhimangalam, near Payyannur, had lodged a complaint on domestic violence about a week ago, according to a repoort by New Indian Express.

Vijeesh and Suneesha got married one-and-a-half years ago. Though Suneesha had lodged a complaint with the Payyannur police station regarding domestic abuse, a week back, the police, instead of registering a case based on this complaint, brought the members of the two families to the police station and sent them back after making them arrive at a compromise.

Following her death, the police have registered a case of domestic abuse.

Suneesha is survived by her parents K V Sukumaran and Vanaja of Kunhimangalam, brother Sudheesh and sister Sujana.

