Please do Not Make EVMs a Football: Chief Election Commissioner’s Request to Political Parties
File photo of Sunil Arora.
Patna: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday lamented that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being treated like a "football" by parties suffering electoral losses, and said the voting equipment was foolproof as far as fears of manipulation were concerned.
"It is not possible to manipulate the EVMs. It is definitely foolproof as far as apprehensions of conspiracy and manipulation are concerned. But technical snags are possible as in case of any other device," he said.
"But the incidence of snags has been very low. In the recent assembly polls in five states, 1.76 lakh EVMs were installed out of which only six reported malfunction. The complaints were promptly taken care of," Arora claimed.
Asked about apprehensions expressed about EVMs by several parties, he said they had noticed that whenever a party lost an election it started having complaints about EVMs which vanished the moment it won.
"It is my request to all, please do not make EVMs a football," Arora said.
He said VVPATs were introduced to address the misgivings that people might have about EVMs.
"The Lok Sabha polls would see the use of these on a still larger scale. The Election Commission is committed to holding the elections in a free and fair manner," he said.
Replying to a query regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said once all preparations are complete and the election schedule drawn, the EC would announce it at a press conference in New Delhi.
He also said during the EC team's tour of Bihar, instructions were issued for completing the revision of electoral rolls by January 31.
Earlier, on Thursday upon its arrival in the city, the EC team had interacted with representatives of various political parties which had come up with suggestions to improve the poll process.
While the RJD had come out strongly against the EVMs and advocated reverting to the use of ballot papers, the JD(U) had stressed on making VVPATs available at every polling booth.
The CPI came up with an elaborate list of suggestions which included limiting the number of voters in a booth to 800 and setting up mobile polling stations which could be of help to those having difficulty in travelling to their respective booths.
The BJP requested that complaints of anomalies in electoral rolls be seriously looked into and resolved.
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
