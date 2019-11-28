Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Please Do Something': NC MPs Stage Protest in Lok Sabha Over Farooq Abdullah's Detention

The two MPs -- Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone -- came to the first row of opposition benches to lodge their protest against the continuous detention of Abdullah.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Please Do Something': NC MPs Stage Protest in Lok Sabha Over Farooq Abdullah's Detention
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Two National Conference MPs on Thursday protested in Lok Sabha against the detention of their party chief Farooq Abdullah, who is an MP from Srinagar.

The two MPs -- Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone -- came to the first row of opposition benches to lodge their protest against the continuous detention of Abdullah.

"Sir, Farooq Abdullah is a senior member of the House. He has been under detention for four months. Please do something," Masoodi told Speaker Om Birla.

However, the Speaker ignored their protests and continued with the proceedings of the House.

The two MPs from Jammu and Kashmir then staged a walk out as a mark of protest.

Masoodi and Lone registered their protest after opposition MPs staged a walk following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reply over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments on Nathuram Godse.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and two other former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been under detention since August 5.

They were detained soon after the central government announced the abrogation of the special status given to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Farooq Abdullah was later detained under the stringent Public Safety Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram